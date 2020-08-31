Melania Trump’s Former Friend: White House Is Filled with “Suspicion, Deceit, Deception”

Advertisements

A former friend and advisor of Melania Trump has blasted the entire Trump family and the administration, claiming the White House is riddled with suspicion and deceit.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff once described herself as the First Lady’s best friend and worked on President Donald Trump’s inauguration but now she’s written a book lasting the Trumps.

“It was amateur hour then, and it’s amateur hour now, and I think it’s really frightening for our country,” Winston Wolkoff told ABC News ahead of the publication of her book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

“Everyone does need to know what … this presidency is doing and what this propaganda machine behind this man at the White House is doing,” she said.

News reports have alleged financial improprieties with the inauguration in 2017 and Winston Wolkoff says she’s cooperating with investigations into the matter.

She and the First Lady fell out over the events surrounding the inauguration and Winston Wolkoff is now very publicly criticizing her.

She claims the White House is full of “palace intrigue” and “filled with friction, suspicion, deceit, deception.”

Winston Wolkoff also described the apparent conflict between Melania Trump and the President’s eldest daughter, Ivanka.

“Ivanka would never stop trying to muscle in on Melania’s events,” she said, adding that Ivanka also tried to take over office space allotted to the First Lady in the White House.

