New Poll: Most Members of the Military Would Vote for Joe Biden

Advertisements

A new poll shows that a majority of active-duty military personnel disapprove of Donald Trump and would vote for Joe Biden if the election were held today.

The shock new poll was published Monday by Military Times, which describes itself as an “independent voice for news about service members.” The poll was conducted in conjunction with Syracuse University.

“In the latest results — based on 1,018 active-duty troops surveyed in late July and early August — nearly half of respondents (49.9 percent) had an unfavorable view of the president, compared to about 38 percent who had a favorable view,” Military Times reports.

Advertisements

A total of 42% disapproved of Trump strongly.

These numbers are consistent with polling from 2019 showing rising disapproval among military members for President Trump.

However, it’s presidential voting intention that should be of major concern for his reelection campaign.

“Among active-duty service members surveyed in the poll, 41 percent said they would vote for Biden, the Democratic nominee, if the election was held today,” Military Times pointed out.

“Only 37 percent said they plan to vote to re-elect Trump.”

These numbers are a strong indication that Trump’s much-vaunted support among both active-duty military and veterans is not as strong as he and his supporters have claimed.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter