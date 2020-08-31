Poll: Biden Leading Among Those Who Voted Third Party in 2016

Advertisements

Democrat Joe Biden is leading among those who voted for a third party in 2016, according to combined national NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls from this year.

Forty-seven percent of those surveyed say they’re voting for Biden this year. 20 percent say they’re voting for President Donald Trump. Just over a third (33 percent) say they’re unsure or backing another candidate.

“In 2016, Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes, while the combined Johnson/Stein vote was 223,599. (So Biden getting 47 percent of that third-party vote to Trump’s 20 percent easily overturns that ’16 margin.),” NBC observes, noting that Biden winning third party voters by a 2-to-1 margin “reverses” the outcome of 2016 margins.

Other polls indicate that Biden is leading Trump with 63 days left until the election. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll has Biden polling 47 percent to Trump’s 40 percent. An average of all polls has Biden polling with more than 50 percent of the vote.

The polling news comes as Biden prepares to issue remarks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, later today. The Biden campaign released Biden’s remarks ahead of his appearance, as PoliticusUSA noted earlier today.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden will say, in part. “He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it. He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”