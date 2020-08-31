Senator Angus King Calls Cancelation of Election Security Briefings a “Pre-Coverup”

Advertisements

Senator Angus King (I-Maine) called the cancelation of election security briefings “a pre-coverup.” King’s comments after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced his office will no longer deliver in-person election security briefings to members of Congress.

“I can’t get into the head of these people, but we have a president who never likes to hear the word ‘Russia,’ at least not in the context of the relationships or of Russia meddling in our elections,” King told CNN.

He added: “I hate to say this but it looks like a pre-coverup. It looks like they don’t want to share the information, they’re covering up information. I don’t know what they have or don’t have, but it looks like they’re trying to keep this information from the public so when everybody goes to vote on November 3rd, they won’t know the extent to which they’ve been attempted to be influenced by the Russians or some other country.”

You can watch King’s interview with CNN below.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on intel director's decision to no longer brief Congress on election security: "I hate to say this, but it looks like a pre-cover-up … it looks like they're trying to keep this information from the public." pic.twitter.com/hiFK7eYE5E — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2020

The cancelation of election security briefings signals that, as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley writes, President Donald Trump’s “cheating is in full motion,” The president has repeatedly insisted he will not accept the results of the 2020 election regardless of whether or not he wins.