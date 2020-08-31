Tiffany Trump Fully Goes to the Dark Side, Slams Biden on Twitter

Advertisements

It’s hard to miss Donald Trump’s 3 oldest children. While daughter Ivanka is the only child with a formal role in the President’s administration, Eric and Don Jr. often act as surrogates and appear on cable news.

Barron Trump is still a teenager and is often shielded from the public eye. The daughter in the middle, Tiffany, has often stayed completely out of politics.

There were even signs that the 4th child of the President may not agree with all of her Father’s policies. While Donald Trump has enacted laws that hurt the LGBTQ community, Tiffany attended the 2018 New York City Gay Pride Parade.

Tiffany, though, who recently graduated from Georgetown Law School, seems to be all in on the 2020 Trump campaign. On Monday, she angrily responded to Joe Biden’s speech on the protests that are erupting nationwide.

Trump tweeted, “Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth.”

This comes on the heels of a speech by Tiffany Trump during last week’s Republican National Convention. During that speech, she said the media has, “fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us.”

The President’s fourth daughter continued, “Why are so many in the media, in technology, even in our own government, so invested in promoting a biased and fabricated view? The answer is control, and because division and controversy breeds profit.”

Considering his huge problems with female voters, it would be no big surprise to see Tiffany Trump spend some time on the campaign trail.