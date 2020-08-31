Trump Defends Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Advertisements

Trump gave a defense of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse who murdered two people and injured one other in a mass shooting.

Trump said of Rittenhouse, “We’re looking at all of that. That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. He was trying to get away from them I guess, it looks like, and he fell. And then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed, but it’s under — it’s under investigation.”

Video:

Trump defends murderer Kyle Rittenhouse before his trip to Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/OMlBGSehKV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 31, 2020

In Trump’s racist telling of events, the innocent white boy with the assault weapon had to shoot three people, killing two, because he was being chased by African-Americans and he fell down. This isn’t really what happened. Rittenhouse came to Kenosha armed and filled with Trump’s violent rhetoric and shot into a crowd of unarmed protesters.

The Trump trip to Kenosha is all about playing to his base and trying to help his flailing reelection campaign. Never in the history of televised press conferences has a president defended a murderer, but that is precisely what Donald Trump did because there is no such thing as too low in the Trump presidency.

