Joe Biden Calls Trump ‘Weak’ And ‘Scared’ After He Refuses To Condemn MAGA Violence

During his disastrous press conference on Monday, Donald Trump’s “law and order” campaign message – which he has dangerously turned up to 11 in recent weeks – came crashing to the ground.

First, Trump gave his seal of approval to MAGA supporters who opened fire on protesters in Portland using paintball guns and mace.

“Paint is a defensive mechanism,” the president said, refusing to condemn acts of violence simply because they were committed by his supporters.

Then, Trump defended accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two protesters in Kenosha last week.

“He was trying to get away from them,” he said of Rittenhouse, suggesting that the 17-year-old was acting in self defense.

Biden quickly shot back at Trump on Monday night, calling him “weak” and “scared.” The former VP urged the president to denounce all acts of violence, even those committed by supporters.

“Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence,” the former VP said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others.”

Biden added, “He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it.”

The full statement:

Yesterday, after the violence in Portland, I put out a statement decrying violence under any political banner, and challenged the President to do the same. Today, I traveled to Pittsburgh to explain how the President was making America less safe — on COVID, on the economy, on crime, on racism, on violence — and reiterated my clear message that violence is not the answer to any of these problems. And again, I urged the President to use his voice to the same end. Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence. He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it. So once again, I urge the President to join me in saying that while peaceful protest is a right — a necessity — violence is wrong, period. No matter who does it, no matter what political affiliation they have. Period. If Donald Trump can’t say that, then he is unfit to be President, and his preference for more violence — not less — is clear.

A one-two punch that destroys Trump’s ‘law and order’ message

The baseless attacks against Joe Biden that Trump has been hammering endlessly since his lackluster convention have always been ludicrous.

As Biden himself said on Monday in Pittsburgh, nobody truly believes that he is some wild-eyed radical who supports violence in the streets of America. In fact, the violence and tension have been on the rise in Trump’s America.

“When I was Vice President, violent crime fell 15 percent in this country,” Biden said. “We did it without chaos and disorder.”

The former VP added, “The murder rate is up 26 percent in cities across the nation this year under Donald Trump. Do you feel really safer under Trump?”

What Trump did hours after Biden’s speech – endorsing violence – was a gift to the Democratic nominee’s campaign. It delivered a one-two punch that effectively destroyed Trump’s campaign strategy and made Joe Biden the real “law and order” candidate.

