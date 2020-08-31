Trump Suggests He Saved Kenosha From Being Destroyed: “Great Death and Injury”

Advertisements

Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he had saved Kenosha, Wisconsin from being destroyed because of his insistence that the National Guard be deployed to the city.

The President took to Twitter to make the extraordinary claim as he prepares to visit on Tuesday, despite the Governor of Wisconsin asking him not to do so.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump said.

“Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

Trump then attacked Portland, Oregon – another city he’s threatened to send federal forces to. However, Portland successfully persuaded federal law enforcement to pull out some time ago.

“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump said.

“The Radical Left Mayors & Governors of Cities where this crazy violence is taking place have lost control of their ‘Movement’,” Trump claimed.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this, but the Anarchists & Agitators got carried away and don’t listen anymore – even forced Slow Joe out of basement!”

