Biden Raised More Than $300 Million Last Month as Election Draws Closer

Democrat Joe Biden raised more than $300 million last month, according to two sources familiar with the matter. With just 62 days until Election Day, the Biden campaign has seen a significant rise in funding since the month of July, when it raised $140 million. The boost in funding coincides with the naming of California Senator Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate last month.

Biden also saw a boost during the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where he formally accepted his party’s nomination for the presidency. The event, which was held virtually between August 17 and August 20, drew $70 million in donations.

The final figure for August is still up in the air; the two sources, who spoke to The New York Times could not comment on what the final number might be. President Donald Trump’s campaign, by contrast, raised $165 million during July but has not yet announced how much it raised in August. The amount raised for the Biden campaign is likely the largest amount ever raised for a presidential candidate.

Biden and Trump have sparred in recent days on the matter of violence at demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality that have intensified across the United States following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Yesterday, after Trump offered a defense of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two protesters, Biden responded.

“Tonight, the President declined to rebuke violence,” the former VP said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA. “He wouldn’t even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder because of his attacks on others. He is too weak, too scared of the hatred he has stirred to put an end to it.”