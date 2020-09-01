Mike Pence Refuses To Say Why He Was Put On Standby During Trump’s Walter Reed Visit

Advertisements

As more questions are raised about Donald Trump’s health, Vice President Mike Pence refused to say why he was put on standby during the president’s sudden trip to Walter Reed Medical Center last fall.

As I noted on Monday, a new book by Michael Schmidt of The New York Times revealed that Pence was told to prepare to take over the presidency if Trump was put under for a medical procedure during his hospital visit.

In a new interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Pence was asked multiple times why he was put on standby, and he refused to answer the question directly.

“I don’t recall being told to be on standby,” he said. “I was informed that the president had a doctor appointment.”

“Part of this job is you’re always on standby as your vice president of the United States,” Pence added, again sidestepping the question.

Pence is asked if he was put on standby during the President’s medical visit. His answer seems to fall short. pic.twitter.com/XvhEkydKqs — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

Pence said:

President Donald Trump is in excellent health. Brett, I’m always informed of the president’s movements. Whether it was on that day or any other day, I’m informed. But there was nothing out of the ordinary about that moment or that day. I’d just refer any other questions to the White House physician. … I don’t recall being told to be on standby. I was informed that the president had a doctor appointment. I gotta tell you, part of this job is you’re always on standby as your vice president of the United States. But the American people can be confident that this president is in remarkable good health. Every single day, I see that energy in high relief.

Trump and Pence are only raising more questions about the president’s health

Over the past 24 hours, Donald Trump has only raised more concerns about his health by bizarrely tweeting that he hasn’t suffered from a series of mini strokes.

The only problem, of course, is that no major news outlet reported that Trump suffered a stroke. The president seemed to offer that theory himself.

The White House response to this controversy has been bizarre and only raises more questions about the president’s health with just over 60 days until the election.

If Donald Trump and Mike Pence want these questions to go away, they should be transparent about the president’s visit to Walter Reed and release his full medical records.

