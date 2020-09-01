Trump Denies Having A Stroke, But Won’t Say Why He Went To Walter Reed

Advertisements

After the internet was ablaze with speculation that he had a stroke, Trump denied the stroke rumors but won’t say why he was rushed to Walter Reed.

Trump tweeted in response to the speculation:

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump has lied more than 20,000 times as president, so his word means absolutely nothing. If Trump really wanted to stop the speculation, he could release his medical records so that every American could see for themselves why he was rushed to Walter Reed for an unscheduled visit. The official White House line has been that it was for his physical, but new reporting suggests that was a lie.

Something is wrong with Trump, and the White House is covering it up.

Trump is the candidate who tried to make Joe Biden’s health an issue in the campaign, but the roles have reversed, and for the first time since he entered politics, Donald Trump is on the defensive about his health.

