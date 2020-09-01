Trump Worsens Health Questions With Doctor’s Note Instead Of Records

Advertisements

Trump is on the defensive and so worried about the rumors that he had a stroke that he got a note from his doctor saying he didn’t.

Here is Trump’s note from the White House Press Pool as provided to PoliticusUSA:

From Dr. Sean P. Conley, Physician to the President:

Advertisements

“President Donald J Trump has asked that I, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, address the recent public comments regarding his health. I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media.

“The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The problem with Trump’s note from his doctor is that it still doesn’t explain why he was rushed to Walter Reed. Trump tried to take the spotlight off of his health but instead has only raised more concerns.

Critics like Jon Cooper wanted a clarification on Trump’s health, but the doctor’s note only raises more questions:

Trump is denying that a series of mini-strokes sent him to Walter Reed hospital last November. Some say that leaves open the question of whether it was actually a regular stroke that sent Trump to the hospital. The White House needs to issue a clarification. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) September 1, 2020

Trump and his administration have already lied about this issue when they claimed that Trump went to Walter Reed for a physical. Trump’s doctor’s note makes it clear that he wasn’t at the hospital for a physical.

The only way to satisfy concerns about Trump’s health would be for his full medical records to be released, not a summary, not an interpretation, but his full medical records.

Trump’s efforts to make this election about Joe Biden’s health have boomeranged and put the spotlight on how little the American people know about the health of Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook