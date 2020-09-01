Something Is Clearly Wrong As Trump Struggles On Fox To Form A Coherent Thought

Advertisements

During an interview on Fox News, Trump claimed that Joe Biden is being controlled by people in the streets wearing black uniforms on planes.

Trump said, “I don’t like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything. They control him….People that you’ve never heard of. People who are in the dark shadows…..People that you’ve never heard of. They’re people that are on the streets. They’re people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane in a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, gear, and this and that. They’re on a plane.”

When he was asked where this was, Trump answered, “I’ll tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now.”

Advertisements

Video:

The President claims people in the dark shadows who control the streets are really controlling Biden. He goes on to talk about a plane full of people wearing black uniforms but then says he can’t reveal anymore because it’s under investigation pic.twitter.com/AAk5GX0eWu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

Trump has gotten to the point where he can’t even form a coherent conspiracy theory anymore. Trump’s theory is that Biden is being controlled by people in the dark shadows, who no one knows, who control the streets, and ride around in black uniforms on planes.

Donald Trump’s attempt at a conspiracy sounded like the gibberish of a broken mind and added fuel to the speculation that there is something wrong with the President.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook