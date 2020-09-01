Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media That Trump Had A Stroke

Advertisements

After it was reported that Trump secretly went to Walter Reed for a medical procedure, speculation is swirling that he had a stroke.

Please note, that none of these people are medical professionals who have examined Trump. The tweets below are all speculation:

Flimmaker Don Winslow said he has been told that Trump suffered a series of mini-strokes:

One of the benefits of making videos that garner 5 million+ views is that you hear from a lot of people, including whistleblowers inside Trump administration. I've received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a "series" of "mini-strokes." WATCH. pic.twitter.com/MHWQR1c2Yk — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 1, 2020

This is from CNN 6 or so weeks ago. I think he had a stroke – he’s dragging his right leg – my attempt at getting the word out, didn’t seem to go far enough #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/7A8qkzq99I — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

Here is Trump not being able to say suburbs in an interview that aired Wednesday night:

Donald Trump has struggled in recent months with speech, walking, and even drinking a glass of water. Trump nearly fell down trying to walk up a few steps to get on stage in New Hampshire last weekend. After the report that Trump’s secret visit to Walter Reed in November 2019 was for a procedure where he had to be put under, Trump may or may not have had a stroke, but one thing is certain.

The President is not well, and the White House is hiding his condition from the American people.

