WATCH: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says Trump’s Walter Reed Story “Doesn’t Add Up”

On Monday, an excerpt from Michael Schmidt’s book became public. In his upcoming book, the New York Times writer claims that Mike Pence was advised to be on standby in the case that Donald Trump be put under anesthesia.

The Trump campaign has, unsurprisingly, denied the story. The White House Doctor, Sean Conley was willing to come out and back up the President. When asked about the incident on Tuesday, Dr. Sanjay Gupta said that the Doctor’s story doesn’t add up.

The story doesn’t add up,” Gupta said. “Still, even after all these months, the story still doesn’t add up in part for the reasons that you’ve mentioned.”

The Doctor continued, “This was a very unusual visit. Dr. [Sean] Conley got in the vehicle with the president — that doesn’t happen. Typically the physician, White House physician, is in a separate part of the convoy of the motorcade because they need to take care of the president if something were to happen and then he’d be able to get to that vehicle. All these things just don’t add up.”

Gupta closed his comments saying:

“We talked to previous White House doctors; most things you can take care of in the White House unless it really comes to some sophisticated imaging. Obviously anything, as John [Harwood] mentioned, that would require anesthesia, that’s typically either the brain or the heart — that’s typically what it involves. So we asked Dr. Conley about it that and what he subsequently said is that the president did not have any chest pain nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues and did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurological evaluations.”

Watch a video of the segment below, courtesy of CNN: