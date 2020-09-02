James Carville To Nervous Democrats: ‘Either Get A Diaper Or Get To Work’

Advertisements

Back in July, James Carville turned heads when he essentially said that Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is dead in the water, even suggesting that the president should drop out to avoid a humiliating defeat in November.

On Wedneday, Carville stood by his comments, saying that the race between Trump and Joe Biden hasn’t changed at all.

The only thing that has changed, he said, was that Democrats are starting to get more anxious as the election approaches.

“Some of these Democrats, they either got to get a diaper or get to work,” Carville said. “They’re just falling apart.”

He added, “If the facts change, I’ll change my mind – but they haven’t changed.”

Video:

Carville said:

The truth of the matter is Trump’s at 42% in an 80% wrong track country. There’s such a thing as political physics. And right now, political physics is telling us one thing. Some of these Democrats, they either got to get a diaper or get to work. They’re just falling apart. And all JP Morgan is doing is scaring a lot of their investors with this. If the facts change, I’ll change my mind – but they haven’t changed. And like everybody else, I was nervous waiting on these better polls coming out today, and they show very little change.

Avalanche of new polling shows the race remains unchanged

While there’s been a growing fear among Democrats that the race has shifted in Trump’s favor – particularly following the events in Kenosha and a week of RNC propaganda – an avalanche of polling released Wednesday should put those concerns to bed.

Overall, the race remains unchanged with Biden having steady leads both nationally and in key battleground states like Arizona and Wisconsin.

If Democrats really want to win in November, they should spend less time worrying and more time putting in the work to make Donald Trump a one-term president.

