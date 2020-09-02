Moderators Have Just Been Announced for Presidential Debates

Advertisements

November’s general election is 61 days away and moderators have been announced for the upcoming presidential debates between President Donald Trump and his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden.

The first presidential debate, set to air in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, will be moderated by Fox News’s Chris Wallace, who became the object of much indignation on the right after challenging Trump during a highly circulated interview over the summer in which the president claimed Biden wants to defund police departments, reiterated that he would not accept the election results, and raised eyebrows for talking about the results he received after taking a cognitive test.

The second presidential debate will be a town hall. C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the event, which will take place in Miami, Florida, on October 15. Scully is the senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN.



The third and final presidential debate will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22, and will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, who serves as co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC.

“We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the general election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates,” Commission on Presidential Debates, which has organized presidential debates since 1988, said in a statement. “Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics.”