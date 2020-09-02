Trump Gets A Fox News Presidential Debate Moderator, But It’s Chris Wallace

Advertisements

Trump has been pressuring the Commission on Presidential Debates to appoint a friendly debate moderator, but instead, he got Chris Wallace.

Here is the line up of presidential debate moderators:

First presidential debate:



Chris Wallace, Anchor, Fox News Sunday

Tuesday, September 29, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Vice presidential debate:

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today

Wednesday, October 7, The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate (town meeting):

Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor, C-SPAN Networks

Thursday, October 15, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Kristen Welker, Co-Anchor Weekend TODAY, White House Correspondent, NBC News

Thursday, October 22, Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Chris Wallace is the one person on Fox News who Trump criticizes on a nearly weekly basis. The Trump campaign’s list of potential debate moderators included Fox’s Bret Baier, Maria Bartiromo and Harris Faulkner. Chris Wallace was not on Trump’s list, so of course, that is who the Commission on Presidential Debates selected.

The 2020 moderators aren’t high profile network anchors or hosts. Welker and Scully should draw no criticism, and Wallace has not been shy about criticizing Trump. The president will almost certainly complain, but the chosen moderators should do a good job of keeping the focus on the candidates, not allowing Trump to turn the debates into a sideshow.

