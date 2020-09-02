Rachel Maddow Dismantles Trump’s Entire Reelection Narrative In 60 Seconds

Advertisements

On her program Wednesday night, Rachel Maddow dismantled Donald Trump’s entire reelection narrative in the span of a minute.

Maddow took a sledgehammer to Trump’s attempt to paint present day America as the future under Joe Biden, calling it “literal irrationality at the highest levels of American politics.”

“The president’s reelection campaign is now based fundamentally … on this premise that this horrible urban hellscape that we are living in now is the future that’s in store for the country once Joe Biden is elected president,” the MSNBC host said.

Advertisements

She continued, “Well, if this hellscape exists now, why is it here while you’re president, dude?”

Video:

Rachel Maddow destroys Trump’s attempt to pin his declining America on Joe Biden: “If this hellscape exists now, why is it here while you’re president, dude?” #maddow pic.twitter.com/EUjR8G957K — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 3, 2020

Maddow said:

Beyond whether or not this scare campaign about U.S. cities is true, it’s an awkward message, right? Because even though the president right now is Donald Trump, while he says all this terrible stuff is happening around the country, the president’s reelection campaign is now based fundamentally more than anything else on this premise that this horrible urban hellscape that we are living in now is the future that’s in store for the country once Joe Biden is elected president. Well, if this hellscape exists now, why is it here while you’re president dude? It does not compute. This is not logical stuff. The president’s campaign right now, their fundamental message is, ‘See how terrible things are? Keep me in charge so this won’t happen.’ It’s just literal irrationality at the highest levels of American politics.

Trump’s strategy is failing

New polling released by Fox News on Wednesday shows Biden maintaining relatively strong leads in Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Trump is even trailing the former vice president on the question of which candidate will better handle issues related to crime and policing.

Despite he and his campaign’s best efforts, Donald Trump’s “law and order” strategy has been a massive flop as the race is essentially unchanged since before the conventions.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter