The Biden Campaign Raised an Astounding $365 Million in August and it’s an All-Time Record

Advertisements

After being down to the Biden campaign in the months of May and June, the Trump campaign out-raised the Democrats by $25 million in July. Both parties, though, had the advantage to spur donations via their national conventions in the month of August.

And the numbers for the Biden campaign are eye-popping. The former Vice President hauled in $365 million in August shattering the record of the $193 million raised by Barack Obama in September of 2008.

The Trump campaign has yet to release their numbers for the month, though they were hoping a fundraising edge could help close the poll number gaps.

Advertisements

Not only was the Democratic party able to raise this kind of money, they did so during a global pandemic and with roughly 30 million Americans currently out of work.

Last month we raised $364.5 million — 95% of the donations from grassroots supporters like you and the majority online. Working people are powering our campaign — and I’m grateful. We’ve got a long way to go to close the fundraising gap and win — but we can do it. Together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020

Biden was asked what he was planning to do with the massive haul. “You want to go to dinner,” he joked.

The Democratic nominee continued:

“Look, what I’m having to spend a lot of it on is to counter the lies that are being told by Trump’s campaign and ‘Swift Boaters’ out there. What I’m trying to do is spend most of that, and by the way, I think the average contribution was like $40. We have over 1.6 million people who contributed in the middle of this economic crisis, somewhere between $5, $10, $15. I’d say that shows some genuine enthusiasm about making sure we have a chance at becoming president of the United States.