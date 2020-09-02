Trump Lies About RNC Ratings While Attacking Biden

Advertisements

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and claimed that “far more” Americans tuned in to see him accept his party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention last month. That’s not true, but that hasn’t stopped the president before.

“We had FAR more people (many millions) watching us at the RNC than did Sleepy Joe and the DNC,” the president wrote, referring to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, “and yet an ad just ran saying the opposite. This is what we’re up against. Lies. But we will WIN!”

The president’s claim is not factual. While the RNC received its highest number of viewers (an estimated 23.8 million people) last Thursday, the day Trump accepted the presidential nomination, it was less than the 24.6 million people who watched Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination during the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“Opening night numbers showed a wider gap, with 17 million viewers for the RNC’s first evening on Monday, compared to 19.7 million viewers for the DNC on Aug. 17; Wednesday night saw 17.3 million viewers for the RNC compared to 22.8 million who watched Aug. 19, when Kamala Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination,” NPR reported last week. “The only night the GOP drew better than the Democrats was on the convention’s second evening, Tuesday, which featured a speech from First Lady Melania Trump. The RNC drew 19.4 viewers over 11 networks, compared to the Democrats’ 19.2 million viewers on Aug. 18.”

The president has dialed up the false or misleading claims against his electoral opponent with just 61 days until November’s general election.