Trump Urges His Supporters To Commit A Felony And Vote Twice In The Presidential Election

Donald Trump flat out told North Carolina residents to commit a felony on Wednesday, urging folks in the swing state to vote twice in the upcoming presidential election.

According to NBC News, “President Donald Trump suggested that people in North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once by mail and once in-person, escalating his attempts to cast confusion and doubt on the validity of the results.”

“So let them send [their mail-in ballot] in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said, according to the report..

“If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” he added. “So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do.”

As both NBC News and MSNBC host Chris Hayes noted on Wednesday, it is illegal to vote more than once in an election.

Trump knows he can’t win a fair election

At this point in the campaign, Donald Trump appears to recognize that he can’t win a free and fair election against Joe Biden.

It’s why he and the RNC have been working overtime to limit access to voting all across the country, including a handful of swing states.

It’s why he has waged war on the U.S. Postal Service, even as millions more Americans plan to vote by mail this year because of the pandemic.

It’s why Trump literally told his supporters on Wednesday that they should cast multiple ballots in the upcoming election, just to see if the mail-in system works.

Donald Trump – with the help of Attorney General William Barr – keeps peddling the falsehood that voting by mail is a fraudulent act. It’s not.

Voting twice, on the other hand, is.

