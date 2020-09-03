Andrew Cuomo: Trump “Better Have an Army” If He Wants to Walk the Streets of New York

Advertisements

Andrew Cuomo slammed Donald Trump for a memo aimed at defunding New York and other Democrat-led cities on Wednesday. The Governor said the President was no longer welcome in his hometown.

Cuomo, a Democrat, told reporters that Trump’s memo on cutting federal funds to “anarchist jurisdictions” was unenforceable and an unnecessary attack on the city.

“It’s cheap, it’s political, it’s gratuitous, and it’s illegal,” Cuomo said.

“Everything that he could possibly do in his power to hurt New York City he has done,” he said, adding that the President “better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York.”

Cuomo went on to explain that Trump is no longer popular in the city of his birth – a claim supported by recent polling showing the President’s native Queens is ashamed of him.

“My comment about the president’s bodyguards in New York City, all I’m saying is that he is persona non grata in New York City and I think he knows that,” Cuomo said.

“And he’ll never come back to New York because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been to New Yorkers and how many times he has tried to kill the city that gave him his start and that birthed him.”

“The best thing he did for New York City was leave. Good riddance. Let him go to Florida. Be careful not to get Covid,” he said.

