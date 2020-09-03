Biden Campaign Releases New Ad: “Now Is the Time for Racial Justice”

Advertisements

The Biden/Harris campaign will release a new ad discussing police violence against Black Americans on Thursday. The ad will air in crucial swing states two months out from the election.

The ad, entitled “We’re Listening,” features former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris talking about race and policing in the United States.

“We can’t turn away. Now is the time for racial justice,” Biden says.

“I believe with every fiber in my being we have such an opportunity now to change people’s lives for the better.”

Watch the ad:

In an uncommon tactic for a presidential ad, Harris, the vice presidential candidate, is also featured. The Biden campaign has forcefully pushed the message that they are a unified team.

“Part of the point of freedom is to be free from brutality. Free from injustice. Free from racism and all of its manifestations,” Harris says.

“Joe and Kamala’s remarks speak directly to the harsh realities Black communities are facing, while both acknowledging that Black Americans should be free to live without fear of law enforcement and unwarranted oversight,” the campaign said in a statement.

The ad will go out digitally in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin today and on TV networks over the weekend.

