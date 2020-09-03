Biden: If Reelected, Trump Will “Wipe Out” Social Security by 2023

Advertisements

Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump will “wipe out” Social Security if he wins a second term. The Democrat claimed the President’s proposed cuts to the payroll tax would be disastrous.

The former Vice President was speaking to News 6 in central Florida and he was asked if he planned to visit Orlando during the campaign.

“That is my intention,” he said.

Advertisements

“What I’m going to do is follow the science, though. Follow the science, and make sure what I do is consistent with making sure we deal with the one thing people are afraid of.”

“They’re afraid of dying or getting ill from Covid. That is the responsibility of a leader, to make sure you do it responsibly. That is my intention, to be in Orlando,” he said.

Biden then turned to Social Security, a major issue in a state with a large retired population.

“My intention to be in Florida. Because look, in Florida, what’s happening in Florida? I mean you have a president of the United States that just introduced a proposal to wipe out Social Security,” he said.

“The head of the actuarial at the Department of Social Security said if his plan for Social Security goes forward, the entire fund will be depleted by the middle of 2023.”

Biden is making a pitch for the Sunshine State, which Trump won in 2016, and which could hand the Democrat the presidency in a close race.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter