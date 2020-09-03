In New Tweets, Trump Continues to Suggest His Supporters Should Commit Election Fraud

Advertisements

Despite criticism from politicians after giving an interview in North Carolina and urging people in the state to vote twice, President Donald Trump continued to suggest his supporters should commit election fraud in three new tweets earlier this morning.

The president began his messages with another attack on mail-in voting, suggesting the process results in a high probability of “Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots.” (This is not the case.) He urged people to send in their ballots as soon as possible, go to their polling places when early voting becomes available to see if their vote has been counted, and then vote in person if their vote has not been tabulated. It is illegal to vote twice in the same election.

“Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting, go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted),” he wrote.

He added: “If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!”

No polling place works this way. In many states, the process of counting votes does not begin until polling places are officially closed on Election Day. Many states also have an online system that allows voters to check the status of their mail-in ballot and see if it’s been received. There is no reason whatsoever to go to a polling place and vote again if you’ve already voted.

Attorney Bradley P. Moss, a frequent guest on national news programs who often discusses matters of national security and government transparency, said the president is urging people to commit a crime.

“If you mail in your ballot, show up anyways on Election Day, get told the ballot hasn’t been tabulated yet, vote again, and then the mail in ballot shows up and is tabulated, YOU CAN BE PROSECUTED,” he wrote.

The president’s tweets come after he urged North Carolinians to vote twice on Election Day.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” the president said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. That’s the way it is and that’s what they should do.”