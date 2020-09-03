Joe Biden Just Showed America How A Real Commander In Chief Honors The Military

Advertisements

Vice President Joe Biden was quick to respond to Thursday’s explosive reporting from The Atlantic, which revealed what little respect Donald Trump has for the U.S. military.

In a statement, Biden said, “If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President.”

Biden then pivoted away from Trump and explained the profound obligation the United States has to care for military members, veterans and their families.

“If I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice – always,” the former vice president said.

Rachel Maddow read Biden’s full statement on her program Thursday night:

Rachel Maddow reads Joe Biden’s response to the explosive Atlantic report that revealed just how little respect Donald Trump has for American troops. #maddow pic.twitter.com/40RGZFXsDJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) September 4, 2020

A man who doesn’t respect the troops shouldn’t be commander in chief

There are many reasons Donald Trump doesn’t deserve another four years in the White House – his laziness, his corruption and his incompetence are among them.

But his disgusting comments about fallen soldiers and wounded warriors crosses a whole new line, even for Trump.

This president has made it clear that he doesn’t respect the troops. Thursday’s reporting from the Atlantic served as the most jarring reminder of that to date.

A man like that doesn’t deserve to be commander in chief.

