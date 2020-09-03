Nancy Pelosi: San Francisco Salon Owes Me an Apology for “Setting Me Up”

Advertisements

Nancy Pelosi has accused a San Francisco salon of setting her up following criticism of her not wearing a mask indoors, in apparent violation of the city’s anti-Coronavirus measures.

The Speaker of the House lashed out eSalon and suggested they had tricked her. Footage of Pelosi not wearing a mask was first obtained by Fox News and the salon’s owner later spoke to the network’s Tucker Carlson.

“I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

The California Democrat said the salon had told her incorrect information about Covid-19 restrictions and suggested this had been an intentional “set up.”

Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that,” Pelosi said.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to berate Pelosi for failing to wear a mask. In a pair of tweets, he suggested the Democrat was being a hypocrite.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” he wrote.

The salon’s owner, Erica Kious, has denied any set up and claimed she’s received death threats.

