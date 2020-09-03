Nearly 100 Republicans Back Joe Biden for President in New Endorsements

Advertisements

Joe Biden has won more endorsements from prominent Republicans this week as almost 100 former lawmakers and officials have formally backed his presidential bid.

Republicans & Independents for Biden announced their endorsement on Thursday. They’re led by former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.

They said the group’s “sole mission is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States.”

Advertisements

“More than 180,000 Americans are dead from a pandemic that, with consistent leadership, could have been contained. Instead, it has been left to spin out of control by a President who ignored it, refused to lead, and endangered American lives,” Whitman said in a statement.

“In this moment of great national crisis, we need to elect a leader matched to the moment, someone who can restore competence to the oval office and unify the country,” she said.

“Joe Biden is that leader.”

Other prominent Republicans involved in the the group include former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who tried to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination this year, and former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

Snyder published an op-ed in Thursday’s USA Today explaining his decision to support Biden.

“I had the opportunity to interact with Mr. Biden when he served as vice president,” Snyder wrote.

“My interactions were always constructive and respectful. He has shown the desire to heal a deeply divided nation; has demonstrated strong moral character and empathy; and he seems willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter