North Carolina Election Official Suggests Trump Committed a Felony By Telling People to Vote Twice

An election official in North Carolina has suggested that Donald Trump could be investigated for potentially committing a felony after he said voters in the state should cast their ballots twice.

Gerry Cohen is a member of the Wake County Board of Elections. He took to Twitter on Thursday to explain North Carolina law and answered some questions from other users.

“NC has a system to make sure that if you vote by mail then vote in person (whether early voting or Election Day) your vote WILL NOT BE COUNTED twice,” Cohen wrote.

“I know because I drafted that process for the ncga [North Carolina General Assembly] in 1974.”

“If you vote twice or induce someone else to it is a felony,” he wrote.

One Twitter user asked Cohen if charges could be brought against Trump, he replied “New Hanover County Board of Elections and the North Carolina State Board of Elections both have investigatory authority.”

He added that “Thousands of election officials” were checking to make sure the law was followed.

The President gave an interview to WECT-TV in North Carolina on Wednesday and encouraged people in the state to vote twice.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” he said. “And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote [in person].”

