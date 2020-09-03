Homeland Security Warns Russia Is Spreading Trump And Barr’s Mail-In Voting Lies

Advertisements

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that Russia is spreading the misinformation on mail-in voting of Trump and Barr.

Here is the bulletin:

A new @DHSgov intelligence bulletin warns of Russian disinformation on mail-in voting: “We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process” pic.twitter.com/mZAUzEKbud — jonkarl (@jonkarl) September 3, 2020

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a statement provided to PolitcusUSA:

The new bulletin from the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis underscores two concerning facts:

First, as the Intelligence Community confirmed last month, Russia is once again seeking to interfere in our elections and sow distrust in our democratic process. And second, among the range of measures it is pursuing, Russia is echoing destructive and false narratives around vote by mail that President Trump and his enablers, including Attorney General Barr, have been aggressively promoting.

This bulletin further demonstrates why the ODNI’s cancelation of in-person briefings on election security for Congress is so dangerous—Congress must be able to directly question and engage with the intelligence community professionals with the responsibility for protecting our elections from foreign interference.

Russia is trying to discourage people from voting by mail because their election interference efforts for Trump are weakened if people vote by mail over a prolonged period of time. Plus, if Russia did try to meddle with the vote, mail-in ballots leave a paper trail.

Russia is actively working to interfere in the election for Trump, and their efforts will not be successful if Americans vote early and vote by mail.

