Trump Didn’t Know Who The Good Guys Were In WWI

Donald Trump didn’t know who the “good guys” were in World War I, and couldn’t understand why the US sided with the Allies.

Via The Atlantic:

Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and its allies stopped the German advance toward Paris there in the spring of 1918. But Trump, on that same trip, asked aides, “Who were the good guys in this war?” He also said that he didn’t understand why the United States would intervene on the side of the Allies.

It is telling that Trump’s first impulse is to not understand why the United States would side with traditional Western allies like Great Britain and France.

Trump’s ignorance is already legendary, but the United States sent a man to a global remembrance in Paris who knew nothing about World War I, and claimed that Americans who died in wars are suckers and losers.

Donald Trump is incapable of the concepts of patriotism and sacrifice. When Donald Trump claims during that campaign that he is representing America or fighting for America, feel free to laugh because this is a man who has only ever represented and been out for himself.

