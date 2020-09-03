Trump Sought To Exclude Amputees From Military Parades: ‘Nobody Wants To See That’

Advertisements

New reporting from The Atlantic shows just how little regard Donald Trump has for American troops, particularly those who were injured or killed on the battlefield.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, Trump referred to fallen American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers” when he refused to visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 during a trip abroad.

The Atlantic also reported that following the death of John McCain, Trump said, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

Advertisements

McCain, of course, spent five years as a POW in Vietnam.

When Trump saw flags lowered to half-staff following McCain’s passing, he said, “What the f*ck are we doing that for? Guy was a f*cking loser.”

Trump also referred to President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” because the Japanese shot him down when he was a World War II Navy pilot.

But this is Donald Trump, so it gets worse.

During a 2018 meeting to plan one of Trump’s fantasy military parades, he asked staffers not to include wounded veterans and amputees. “Nobody wants to see that,” he said, according to the report.

Every Republican who continues to stand by Donald Trump – a man who hasn’t lifted a finger for his country, while he disrespects those who have – should be grilled about this every day until November 3rd.

Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief for another minute

Donald Trump likes to use the military as props for his political events, but his words and actions – ignoring Russian bounties, anyone? – show how he really feels about those who serve this country.

It’s no wonder Trump’s support among active duty military members is on the decline, with a plurality saying they plan to support Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Donald Trump isn’t worthy of being commander-in-chief for another minute, let alone four more years.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter