Trump Calls Americans Who Died In Wars Losers And Suckers

Trump refused to visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 and described Americans who gave up their lives in wars as losers and suckers.

The Atlantic reported:

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.

Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Those Marines are heroes who stopped the German march on Paris in 1918, but these comments are not surprising from Trump. Donald Trump has been disrespecting military service for years. Trump attacked a Gold Star family, repeatedly attacked John McCain both in life and after the Senator passed away, lied about a fundraiser for veterans during the 2016 Republican primary, used the military as props, and lied to get out of going to Vietnam.

Trump has no concept of sacrifice and his patriotism is non-existent. Donald Trump is the living embodiment of disrespecting the troops. Members of the military can see through Trump’s fraud, which is why most of them aren’t going to vote for him.

The troops need a Commander In Chief who respects their sacrifice, and that candidate is not Donald Trump.

