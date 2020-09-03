Trump’s Pennsylvania Crowd Got Bored And Started To Leave During 90-Minute Ramble

Advertisements

Donald Trump delivered a 90-minute ramble at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, and not even all of the diehard supporters who showed up could stomach their way through the whole thing.

According to MSNBC’s Garrett Haake,”The President has been speaking for about an hour and 20 minutes, and folks are starting to get restless. Many now sitting down, some trickling out.”

The President has been speaking for about an hour and 20 minutes, and folks are starting to get restless. Many now sitting down, some trickling out. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 4, 2020

Advertisements

During Trump’s 90-minute, stream-of-consciousness rant, he attacked Biden for wearing a mask, whined about plastic straws being banned, and said he couldn’t wait to “get the hell out of” Pennsylvania. Trump also urged his supporters – again – to vote twice in the upcoming election.

Apparently that wasn’t enough to keep his crowd interested as the crowd was completely silent toward the end of Trump’s speech.

You could tell. Check out how silent Trump’s audience is in this clip pic.twitter.com/jS0RaIDm1C https://t.co/PSg8BIGWpw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 4, 2020

Donald Trump has jumped the shark

When Donald Trump first announced he was running for president in 2015, his rallies often received wall-to-wall coverage on cable news networks.

Like a fiery car crash on the side of the road, it was hard to look away from the presidential campaign of a failed businessman and reality TV star.

But Trump’s unquenchable thirst for media attention over the past five years has made him the most overexposed president in American history.

Now, his rallies are boring and his stunts are predictable. Watching him rip into a 90-minute rant is no longer entertaining. His made-for-TV press conferences are a snooze fest.

As we saw on Thursday night in Pennsylvania, even some of Donald Trump’s supporters aren’t that into it anymore.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter