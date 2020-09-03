Trump’s Pennsylvania Supporters Cheer After He Tells Them He Can’t Wait To Leave Their State

Advertisements

It’s official: Donald Trump supporters will applaud anything that comes out of this president’s mouth.

During a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, Trump said one of the upsides to the pandemic is that he doesn’t have to spend too much time in battleground states.

“We’re doing the hangar thing now because the arenas, can’t do it because of the pandemic.” Trump said. “In certain ways, I like this better. I don’t have to travel. I get off the plane, I make a speech, I get the hell out of here.”

Advertisements

The mostly maskless crowd of MAGA loyalists immediately applauded Trump’s comments.

Video:

Trump: “We’re doing the hangar thing now because the arenas, can’t do it because of the pandemic … but in certain ways, I like this better. I don’t have to travel. I get off the plane, I make a speech, I get the hell out of here.” pic.twitter.com/4kOg1xakrk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2020

Trump said:

In certain ways, I like this better. I don’t have to travel. I get off the plane, I make a speech, I get the hell out of year. These are great. You remember the last days before the campaign, I’d do a lot of them a day. Get off that plane — it was a little different plane. It was black and white, instead of the blue and white. But we had some time. That was an important day and that was an important year, 2016. But I will tell you, the election that we have coming up is the single most important election in the history of this country.

Probably not the best electoral strategy when you’re already losing

Telling a battleground state crowd that you can’t wait to “get the hell out of here” probably isn’t the best strategy when you’re already losing.

In fact, in the pre-Trump era of American politics, such a line might’ve done real damage to a presidential candidate.

As Will Steakin of ABC News pointed out, “Easy to imagine a line like this sinking any other politician speaking in a battleground state.”

Trump in PA says he likes hanger rallies better than area rallies because “I don’t have to travel. I get off the plane, I make a speech, I get the hell out of here, right?” Easy to imagine a line like this sinking any other politician speaking in a battleground state — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 3, 2020

But this is Trump. He’s not the leader of a political party. He’s the leader of a personality cult. Anything he says or does is to be applauded, no questions asked.

Even if he’s insulting you right to your face.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter