Unhinged And Sweating, Trump Goes Off On A Tangent About Fast Food Eating Utensils

Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday night, and it didn’t take him long to break into a sweat and go off the deep end.

At one point, Trump got himself worked up about straws and other utensils that are used at fast food restaurants like McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.

“So they want to ban straws,” Trump said in the middle of his tangent. “I said, oh really, what about the carton? What about the plate? What about the knives and the spoons that are plastic?”

He added, “Does anybody walk around with a plastic straw? Because it’s not bad, you know, you whip it out. Boom, boom.”

Video:

Trump said:

They want to ban straws. Has anybody ever tried those paper straws? They’re not workin’ too good. They want to ban straws. I said, well, you know, I’ve had a couple of meals at McDonald’s, etc., over the years. Wendy’s, a friend of mine owns Wendy’s. I’ll give it a plug. Burger King. So they want to ban straws. I said, oh really, what about the carton? What about the plate? What about the knives and the spoons that are plastic? Oh, they’re okay but the straws, we gotta ban. Has anybody ever tried, seriously, the new straw? It’s made out of paper, right? It disintegrates as you drink it. If you have a nice tie like this tie, this would have no chance. By the time you get finished, the straw is totally disintegrated. Does anybody walk around with a plastic straw? Because it’s not bad, you know you whip it out. Boom, boom. You never had to do that.

Trump has nothing to offer the American people

You don’t have to spend much time listening to one of Trump’s campaign “speeches” to recognize that he has absolutely nothing to offer the American people as he runs for reelection.

He simply stands behind the podium, whines about how unfairly he’s treated and engages in culture wars to rile up his crowd.

Trump isn’t even pretending to care about rebuilding the American economy that has been decimated by the pandemic and his incompetence. He doesn’t even talk about addressing systemic racism or bringing the country together amid widespread social unrest.

It’s no surprise that the GOP didn’t put forward a platform at their convention. This is a president, after all, who stands for nothing but himself.

