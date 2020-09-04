Conservative Rick Wilson: Trump Is “Sweaty and Terrified” After Story Claiming He Mocked Dead Troops

Advertisements

Conservative Rick Wilson suggested on Friday that the Trump White House is in a panic following a story claiming the President mocked dead U.S. soldiers and refused to visit a military cemetery.

Wilson, a former Republican political strategist opposed to Trump, shared a tweet from the President defending himself against a charge that he didn’t want to grant the late Senator John McCain a state funeral.

“This, in Trump-speak, is a full confession of guilt. He’s sweaty and terrified right now,” Wilson wrote.

According to a blockbuster report in The Atlantic, Trump didn’t want to honor McCain, a veteran and Republican grandee, saying “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

When Trump saw flags flying at half-mast for McCain, he reportedly said: “What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser.”

Wilson also seemed to address the overnight scramble from pro-Trump figures and media to deny the report, though it has been partly corroborated by other outlets.

“Gosh, it’s almost like the White House and Trump campaign spent late last night losing their shit and getting all his media bootlicks engaged in a furious pushback this morning,” Wilson said.

“Because they MAD.”

“This shit is all hands on deck for the WH/Trump campaign right now. Blood is in the water,” he said.

