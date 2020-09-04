Joe Biden Tears Into Draft Dodging Trump And Defends Every US Troop Like A President Should

Advertisements

Joe Biden pulled no punches and was clearly angry as he offered a defense of every US service member who Trump called a loser.

Former Vice President Biden said via a transcript provided to PoliticusUSA by the Biden campaign:

Before I begin, I wanted to speak to the revelations about President Trump’s disregard for our military and veterans.

They are disgusting. They affirm what we already know to be true: Donald Trump is not fit for the job of president, or to hold the title commander in chief.

The president reportedly said that those who sign up to serve — instead of doing something more lucrative — are suckers. So let me be clear: my son Beau, who volunteered to go to Iraq, was not a sucker.

The men and women who served with him are not suckers, and the service men and women he served with, who did not come home, are not losers.

If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologize to every person in uniform, and every Gold Star and Blue Star family he has insulted.

Who the hell does he think he is?

Is it true? Well, we’ve heard from his own mouth his characterization of American hero John McCain as a loser, and his dismissal of the traumatic brain injuries suffered by troops serving in Iraq as mere “‘headaches.”

He stood by, failing to take action or even raise the issue with Vladimir Putin, while the Kremlin put bounties on the heads of American troops serving in Afghanistan.

It is a sacred duty to ensure we properly prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families, both while they are deployed and after they return home.

Duty, honor, country — those are the values that drive our service members.

President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service, no loyalty to any cause other than himself.

And if I have the honor of serving as the next Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always.

Video clip:

A visibly outraged Joe Biden just defended every soldier and military family in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/hfJ0ZBYY4T — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 4, 2020

Biden Defended The Troops Like A President Is Supposed To Do

A presidential candidate supporting the troops should not be big news. Until Donald Trump, it was common for all political candidates and elective officeholders to show their support for the military. With his constant disparagement of the military, Trump has given Biden the ability to be the only major party candidate in the presidential race to place his ticket on the side of the men and women in uniform. A president is supposed to have the back of the troops, but that not what Trump did.

Trump’s Behavior Is Not Normal

Trump has so far been unable to mount a credible defense to the multiple media reports outside of screaming fake news as he always does when his own mouth comes back to haunt him. Voters need to remember that Trump’s behavior is not normal. Just because Trump has done and said many horrible things as president, does not make his treatment of the troops normal or ok.

All of the attention is on Donald Trump and he is unable to hide his true self from the American people in 2020.