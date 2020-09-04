Trump Sounds Half Dead After Biden Sparkles At Press Conference

Advertisements

Trump responded to Joe Biden’s strong press conference with an event of his own where he contradicted himself and made little sense.

Here is Trump claiming that he has been the toughest on Russia, but gets along great with Putin:

Trump is not making sense. He claims that he has been tougher on Russia than anyone else, but he gets along great with Putin. pic.twitter.com/2PlBdfqUpX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 4, 2020

Trump started campaigning against Hillary Clinton:

Trump repeats his lie that nobody has been tougher on Russia than him, and then starts campaigning against Hillary Clinton. One suspects that Trump isn't sure which election he is running in. pic.twitter.com/zvBlkAOPqT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 4, 2020

Trump sounded just as unenergetic and lifeless as he did in his Republican nomination acceptance speech:

Trump sounds barely alive in this press conference His energy is gone, and he looks and sounds like he is at the end of his political rope. pic.twitter.com/t5jh28IfjQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 4, 2020

Compare Trump’s performance with the strength and energy of Joe Biden, who had passion and emotion in his remarks. Trump sounds tired and defeated. The energy that the president had in 2016 appears to be long gone and has been replaced by an apathetic liar who keeps promising America that prosperity and a vaccine are just around the corner.

Appearances like this one only serve to fuel the speculation about Donald Trump’s health. Either Trump has a health issue, or he knows that he is losing, and nothing that he is trying is working to turn this election around.

