Buttigieg Shreds Fox News For Trying To Discredit Its Own Report About Trump Trashing Troops

During an interview with former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Fox News anchor Jon Scott attempted to discredit reporting that Donald Trump repeatedly trashed the military.

Scott noted that a handful of Trump allies, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have denied that the president ever disparaged the troops.

Buttigieg chuckled and reminded the anchor that several outlets, including his own Fox News, have confirmed the Atlantic’s reporting.

“Again, multiple sources confirmed this and multiple news organizations confirmed this,” the former mayor said, pointing out that Trump even lied Friday morning about never calling John McCain a “loser.”

“Now he’s asking us to believe that, okay, he’s lying about that today because we can check and see the footage, but he’s not lying about the other stuff?” Buttigieg said. “He must think we’re all suckers.”

Video:

Have you ever seen an outlet work so hard to undermine / discredit its own reporting? pic.twitter.com/8WkQqV4PtT — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 4, 2020

Buttigieg said:

Again, multiple sources confirmed this and multiple news organizations confirmed this. But if you don’t want to believe that, believe your own eyes, because this president has been disrespecting the military from the day that he let some sucker, and his view, go in his place to serve in Vietnam, because he didn’t want to. … It isn’t a he-said-she-said, because – again – a lot of this stuff you can check. The president today lied on Twitter about never calling John McCain a loser. Now he’s asking us to believe that okay, he’s lying about that today because we can check and see the footage, but he’s not lying about the other stuff? He must think we’re all suckers. And the amazing thing to me is how little respect he has for the intelligence for his supporters. … This is a lot bigger than whether the president went to a ceremony or not. This is a fundamental disrespect that we have seen the president show. We’ve seen it with our own eyes in the statements he’s made in public. It just turns out we’ve got a lot of people from inside the administration willing to reveal that behind-the-scenes it’s even worse.

By confirming the story, Fox News takes this controversy to another level

Alone, the Atlantic’s reporting – along with confirmation from the Associated Press and The Washington Post – was damning enough.

It was yet another disturbing reminder that Donald Trump has no respect for the men and women who fight for this country. He simply isn’t fit to be commander in chief.

Fox News throwing its weight behind the reporting takes the controversy to another level in a way that could derail his ailing presidential campaign once and for all.

