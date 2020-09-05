Even Trump’s Boats Are Sinking As Texas Trump Boat Parade Ends In Disaster

Advertisements

A Trump boat parade in Texas resulted in multiple boats sinking and being in distress on Lake Travis.

CBS Austin reported:

Multiple 911 calls were made Saturday afternoon regarding boats being in distress, some sinking at the ‘Trump Boat Parade’ that took place on Lake Travis, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says calls were made about boats along the entire route of the parade, some of the locations include: Paradise Cove, Emerald Point and West Beach.

At around 2:50 p.m. the TCSO confirmed through a tweet to have responded to calls made about boats being in distress at the parade, they also confirmed that several boats were sinking on the lake.

Trump has tweeted and spoken on several occasions about how the boat parades were a sign of the enthusiasm for his campaign, so by the same metric the sinking of several Trump-supporting boats is the perfect metaphor for what has happened to Trump this week.

The President has been dealing with speculation that he is hiding serious health issues from the American people. He then had to face the fallout from calling US troops losers, and on Saturday was endorsed for a second term by Osama Bin Laden’s niece.

The Trump presidential campaign just like the Trump boat parade is in distress and sinking.

