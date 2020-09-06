Biden Crushes Trump On “Law And Order” In New Poll

Advertisements

Trump thought law and order was going to be his issue, but a new poll finds Americans supporting Biden on every aspect.

Data from the new CBS News/You Gov Battleground Tracker poll.

Voters were asked who makes you feel more safe:

Voters were asked about the best way to handle the protests:

A real life "let's talk better mileage" vs "kill the bastards." (Do young people get this 20-year old Onion joke? We'll find out!) https://t.co/mBQn6qXsiq pic.twitter.com/UdnLQer8Oc — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 6, 2020

Biden is viewed as the candidate who is trying to calm the situation:

THE POLL also finds Biden seen by more as trying to calm the situation, while the president perceived by slightly more as encouraging fighting. And the larger notion that violence could come to "the suburbs" finds little concern among those who actually live in suburbs. pic.twitter.com/5uchbkXdYU — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 6, 2020

Biden leads by ten points overall:

Public polling continues to be very stable. pic.twitter.com/tINyqy7gqE — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) September 6, 2020



Trump’s law and order scare tactics are not moving voters. Trump tried to pivot away from the pandemic and the recession and is losing on what he thought would be his issue. Trump’s racially divisive fear-based message is failing.

The President has nothing to use against Joe Biden. There are no “Biden emails” or a comparable issue that he used against Hillary Clinton to take attention away from his own scandals.

Trump can’t escape the harsh spotlight of the presidency, and when he tries to divert attention, he still loses ground to Joe Biden.

