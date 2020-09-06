Trump Said Blacks And Hispanics Are Too Stupid To Vote For Him

Advertisements

According to Michael Cohen’s new book, Donald Trump obsessively hates Obama and said “blacks” are too stupid to vote for him.

The Washington Post reported:



Cohen writes that during the 2016 campaign, Trump was dismissive of minorities, describing them as “not my people.” “I will never get the Hispanic vote,” Cohen recounts Trump claiming. “Like the blacks, they’re too stupid to vote for Trump.”

Cohen describes Trump’s obsessive hatred of Obama, including claiming that the only reason the former president got into Columbia University and Harvard Law School was because of “f—ing affirmative action.” He also recounts Trump’s “low opinion of all black folks.” claiming that Trump once said while ranting about Obama, “Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a s—hole. They are all complete f—ing toilets.”

Trump’s Racist Words Are Coming Back To Haunt Him

The difference between the 2016 election and the 2020 election is that in 2016 there were allegations of tapes of Trump using racial slurs. In 2020, people close to and inside of Trump’s universe are making verifiable claims about Trump’s racism and contempt for the troops.

Trump’s own words are coming back to haunt him, and while Michael Cohen was convicted of lying to Congress, much of the information that he has offered has proven to be correct. Donald Trump’s racism is not a secret. He has a presidential record that backs up these claims.

Trump is no longer an outsider unknown quantity. All of his past deeds and words are coming back to haunt him.

