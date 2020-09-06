Republicans Worry That The Trump Campaign Is Broke

Advertisements

The Trump campaign isn’t advertising on television and Republicans are worrying that Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is low on cash.

Via: The New York Times:



His campaign also appears to be facing a significant financial crunch and has largely ceased advertising on television even as Mr. Biden begins to spend heavily from his war chest after raising about $365 million in August.

….

The Trump campaign is expected to increase television spending next week, but several Republicans said that Bill Stepien, Mr. Trump’s campaign manager since July, was taking a cautious approach after the former leadership spent huge sums on television and digital ads earlier this year, to no discernible effect. The light television spending and advertising blackouts in some key states have mystified allies, raising questions about how much cash the campaign has in the bank.

The Trump campaign has also claimed that they aren’t spending on television because nothing is breaking through the news cycle, which is another way of saying that the news has been so bad for Trump lately that they don’t know how to effectively counterprogram the endless series of terrible headlines for the president.

There have been concerns about the amount of money that the Trump campaign has to spend for most of the current year. Trump should be bombarding the airwaves with reelection ads. Instead, he is using campaign contributions to pay his legal bills.

Trump is using his presidential campaign as a personal slush fund, and that is the likely reason why he doesn’t have the cash to match Joe Biden on TV.

