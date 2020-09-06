Trump Was Too Busy Stealing Art To Visit Aisne-Marne American Cemetery

Advertisements

After Trump canceled his trip to honor America’s WWI dead, he took several pieces of artwork from the U.S. ambassador’s residence to display in the Oval Office.

Bloomberg News reported:

That left Trump with about six hours of free time in the ambassador’s residence.

The next day, Trump pointed out a Benjamin Franklin bust, a Franklin portrait and a set of figurines of Greek mythical characters, and insisted the pieces come back with him to Washington.

….

McCourt, the ambassador, was startled, but didn’t object, according to people briefed on the incident. Trump later quipped that the envoy would get the art back “in six years,” when his potential second term in office would be winding down.

The art, worth about $750,000 according to one of the people familiar with the episode, was loaded aboard Air Force One while Trump visited another cemetery before the flight back to Washington.

The White House claims that Trump brought the pieces back so that they could be displayed for the American people. The problem is that the pieces are being displayed in the Oval Office, which is not open to the public.

Trump can’t be displaying the art for the American people if it is in a location that is not accessible to White House visitors.

Interestingly, the art that Trump loved so much that he just had to take it, were replicas, so a fake president stole fake art and then lied about displaying it in public, which serves as a perfect summary of Donald Trump and his failed presidency.

