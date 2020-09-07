Biden Continues to Lead Trump in Nationwide Polls with 56 Days Left Until the Election

Advertisements

According to the latest CBS News/YouGov polls, Democrat Joe Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in national approval ratings with 56 days left until the election.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points––52 percent to 42 percent-–in nationwide polling. He also leads him 50 percent to 44 percent in the key swing state of Wisconsin, where protests against racial injustice and police brutality have flared in recent weeks. Biden’s rating is the same as when CBS/YouGov polled Americans just before the respective Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

The overall numbers indicate Biden has enjoyed a steady lead over Trump since the beginning of 2020.

“That’s about the same as his current lead of 8 points in an average of recent polls. It’s not much different than the 6 point edge Biden had over Trump the last time I noted the stability of this race in early May,” CNN observes. “Biden’s lead in the average has never gotten below 4 or 5 points or above 10 points. That’s a remarkably narrow range.”

Polls also show a close race in the battleground state of North Carolina, which is worth 15 electoral votes. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average shows Biden leading Trump 48.6 percent to 46.8 percent.

Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) are shoring up their respective travel schedules to capture voters in key swing states. At the forefront of their criticisms of the president is his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 190,000 Americans to date.

According to Dallas Woodhouse, the former executive director of the North Carolina GOP, the last few weeks have allowed North Carolinians–and Trump-–to take their focus off the pandemic.

“The president has finally started to have an opponent that isn’t the virus,” he said. “Until recently, it’s felt like the president’s opponent was the virus, and that was a very tough environment for him. Any one person is an easier opponent than a killer virus.”