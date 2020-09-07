Democrats Call For Independent Investigation Into DeJoy’s Potential Campaign Finance Felonies

Advertisements

Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for an independent investigation to be launched into potential campaign finance felonies by Trump’s Postmaster General.

Sen. Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “These are very serious allegations that must be investigated immediately, independent of Donald Trump’s Justice Department. The North Carolina Attorney General, an elected official who is independent of Donald Trump, is the right person to start this investigation.”

DeJoy is reported to have been running an illegal straw donor scheme through his company where he would expect his employees to donate to candidates that he supported in exchange for yearly bonuses and reimbursement of the contributions, which is a felony.

Louis DeJoy knows nothing about the Postal Service and is wholly unqualified to be Postmaster General. DeJoy is also a Trump megadonor, whose sole purpose as Postmaster General appears to be slowing down the mail to help Trump win a second term in office.

Advertisements

DeJoy also appears to be sabotaging the USPS to pave the way for the privatization of mail delivery in the United States.

There needs to be an independent investigation, and DeJoy should be removed as Postmaster General. Ig Trump loses the election, a criminal indictment of Louis DeJoy would not be unexpected, but the first step is an independent investigation into the allegations.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook