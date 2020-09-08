Biden Takes on Trump in New Ad Encouraging Voters to “Start Fresh”

Advertisements

Democrat Joe Biden has launched a new ad critiquing President Donald Trump’s policies, encouraging voters to “start fresh.”

“This is our chance to put the darkness of the last four years behind us,” a narrator says over images of Trump holding up a Bible (as he did after earlier this summer after ordering militarized forces to teargas peaceful protesters) and of protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. “And start fresh in America. … We’ve had four years of a president who brings out the worst in America. Isn’t it time we had a president who brought out the best?”



You can watch the ad below.

The new ad will run in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It will also run in Minnesota, Nevada, and Ohio.

The ad comes just as the latest CBS News/YouGov polls reveal Biden continues to lead President Donald Trump in national approval ratings with less than two months until November’s general election.

Biden leads Trump by 10 points––52 percent to 42 percent-–in nationwide polling. He also leads him 50 percent to 44 percent in the key swing state of Wisconsin, where protests against racial injustice and police brutality have flared in recent weeks. Biden’s rating is the same as when CBS/YouGov polled Americans just before the respective Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

The overall numbers indicate Biden has enjoyed a steady lead over Trump since the beginning of 2020.