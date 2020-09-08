Bill Barr Is Trying To Save Trump From E. Jean Carroll’s Rape Lawsuit

Advertisements

William Barr’s Department of Justice is trying to intervene in a lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, who claims Donald Trump raped her two decades ago.



According to Bloomberg, “In a court filing Tuesday, the Justice Department said Trump was acting ‘within the scope’ of his job as president when he said Carroll lied about the incident, prompting her lawsuit.”



The reported noted, “The U.S. also moved the case to Manhattan federal court from a New York state court, where a judge last month denied his request to stall the suit.”



The move is just the latest evidence that Barr’s DOJ is acting as Trump’s personal defense team, not America’s lawyer – and taxpayers are footing the bill.



More from Bloomberg:

The move could further delay a suit that was to soon have entered the evidence-gathering phase. Carroll is seeking to take the president’s deposition and force him to provide a DNA sample from a dress she claims she was wearing at the time of the alleged attack. It also comes as the Trump campaign has reportedly been facing a cash crunch due in part to its spending on legal fees in suits against the president.



Trump has been represented in the case by his longtime lawyer Marc Kasowitz.



“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action” for claims falling under the Federal Tort Claims Act, a Justice Department team led by Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark.

The DOJ is using taxpayer dollars to fight Trump’s legal battles

In any other era of American politics, it would be outrageous for the Department of Justice to intervene to defend a sitting president from a decades-old rape allegation. In the Donald Trump-Bill Barr era, it’s business as usual.



Time and again, Barr has made it clear that the current DOJ exists solely to protect this corrupt president, not to defend the rule of law.



From whitewashing the Mueller report to meddling in Trump-related SDNY cases to pushing the president’s conspiracy theories, Bill Barr is Trump’s fixer, not America’s attorney general.



Barr has disgraced the Department of Justice in a way that will take years – and a new attorney general – to repair.

